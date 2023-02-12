Marchenko scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Both points came in the second period as Marchenko kick-started the Blue Jackets' comeback from a 2-0 deficit. The helper was his first of the season, but the 22-year-old has an impressive 14 goals in his first 30 NHL games. That puts him second among rookies behind Matty Beniers' 17, and the Seattle freshman has played 20 more games this season. As long as Marchenko continues to skate on Columbus' top line with Johnny Gaudreau, he could well keep lighting the lamp on a regular basis.