Marchenko scored the game-winning goal at even strength and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

The 25-year-old winger had a hand in the Blue Jackets' first two goals of the night, helping to set up Charlie Coyle in the first period before giving his squad a 2-0 lead early in the second. Marchenko has gotten onto the scoresheet in three straight games and 10 of the last 12, racking up seven goals and 14 points over that stretch.