Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Two points against Vancouver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchenko scored the game-winning goal at even strength and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
The 25-year-old winger had a hand in the Blue Jackets' first two goals of the night, helping to set up Charlie Coyle in the first period before giving his squad a 2-0 lead early in the second. Marchenko has gotten onto the scoresheet in three straight games and 10 of the last 12, racking up seven goals and 14 points over that stretch.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Earns pair of power-play assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Two points in OT loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Nets another goal Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Scores twice vs. Islanders•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Strikes on power play•