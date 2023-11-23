Marchenko scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Chicago.

After a strong forechecking effort led to a helper on an Erik Gudbranson tally in the first period, Marchenko lit the lamp himself in the second, tapping a slick feed from Adam Boqvist into a wide-open cage. Marchenko has been one of Columbus' best players in November, and the 23-year-old has racked up five goals and eight points in 11 games with a plus-3 rating for a team that's gone 2-7-2 on the month.