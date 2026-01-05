Marchenko scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Marchenko recorded both of his contributions in the first period, assisting on Mason Marchment's goal and later adding a tally of his own at the 18:38 mark with a snap shot. Marchenko is up to 15 goals and 18 assists on the season, and he's firmly established as one of the Blue Jackets' most reliable scoring weapons while also seeing plenty of opportunities to produce due to his top-six role.