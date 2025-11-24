Marchenko (upper body) won't play against Washington on Monday after a muscle tightened up on him during the morning skate, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The Blue Jackets don't anticipate it being a long-term injury for Marchenko, but he will be evaluated further after the team returns to Columbus on Tuesday. The 25-year-old forward has amassed eight goals, 22 points, 65 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 19 hits in 22 appearances this season. Due to Marchenko's absence, Yegor Chinakhov will move up to the top six, and Zach Aston-Reese will likely occupy a fourth-line role.