Sherwood (oblique) was removed from injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

Sherwood logged just three games for the Blue Jackets prior to getting hurt, in which he tallied six shots, two PIM and 10 hits while averaging 6:38 of ice time. Once he gets his legs back under him, the center should be atop the list of potential call-ups but ultimately figures to spend the bulk of the year in the AHL.