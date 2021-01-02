Sherwood is on the Blue Jackets' training camp roster.
This means that Sherwood's time with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL is over. The 23-year-old center has seen minimal time at the NHL level so far, but he'll challenge for a spot on the 23-man roster heading into 2020-21.
