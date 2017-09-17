Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood: Battling high-ankle sprain

Sherwood has missed the beginning of training camp due to a high-ankle sprain, Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

There's no word on how long the issue will keep him sidelined in camp, but Sherwood wasn't expected to compete for a spot on the Blue Jackets' roster this year anyway. The 20-year-old is set to begin his first full campaign as a pro after playing two games for AHL Cleveland at the end of last season, and while he has some scoring ability, the physical edge to his game likely marks him as a checking-line forward should he ever get to the NHL.