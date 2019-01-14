Sherwood was reassigned to the minors Monday.

Sherwood's demotion could be an indication that Brandon Dubinsky (hamstring) or Markus Hannikainen (elbow) is ready to go for Tuesday's clash with New Jersey. The 21-year-old Sherwood didn't log any ice time in his first call-up of the season and will have to wait a little longer to make his NHL debut.

