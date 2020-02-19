Play

The Blue Jackets reassigned Sherwood to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

Sherwood's demotion indicates Josh Anderson (shoulder) may be ready to return Thursday against the Flyers. The 23-year-old American will continue to be one of the first skaters the Jackets turn to when dealing with injuries up front, but he won't be a viable fantasy option in any format in 2019-20.

More News
Our Latest Stories