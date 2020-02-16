Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood: Gets the call
The Blue Jackets recalled Sherwood from AHL Cleveland on Sunday.
After Cam Atkinson's (ankle) placement on injured reserve Sunday, the Blue Jackets now have five forwards that reside on IR. Sherwood assumes the roster spot as the 13th healthy forward for the big club, and he's seen action in three games this campaign, going pointless with 10 hits across 6:38 of average ice time.
