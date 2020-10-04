The Blue Jackets have loaned Sherwood to the KHL's Kunlun Red Star.
Sherwood accepted the Blue Jackets' qualifying offer, and he's expected to return to the team once the 2020-21 season commences. For the time being, he'll look to fine-tune his skills in the KHL in hopes of securing a full-time role with the Blue Jackets next season.
