Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood: Jumps to big club
The Blue Jackets recalled Sherwood from AHL Cleveland on Sunday.
Columbus only had 12 healthy forwards on the roster, so bringing up Sherwood was necessary for safety stock. The 21-year-old has scored four goals and added three helpers over 22 games in the minors this year. It's unclear if the Columbus native will make his NHL debut Sunday night at home versus the Rangers,
