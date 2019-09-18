Sherwood scored a goal on his only shot and added four hits in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win over the Sabres.

The 22-year-old heads into this year's camp looking to win a consistent bottom-six role after scoring 16 goals and 25 points in 56 games for AHL Cleveland last season while suiting up for two NHL games in February. Sherwood's scrappy skill set could catch coach John Tortorella's eye, and there's a lot of ice time available on the Jackets following the departures of Artemi Panarin, Matt Duchene and others in free agency, but the best-case scenario for Sherwood this season still likely involves a lot of trips on the Columbus-Cleveland shuttle.