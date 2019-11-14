Sherwood will miss 4-to-6 weeks due to an oblique tear, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Sherwood received the call to the NHL in early November, but he has drawn into just three games in his second forway with the big club. Unfortunately, the winger will be forced to wait a while for his next opportunity to notch his first career NHL point. The Blue Jackets recalled Markus Hannikainen from AHL Cleveland to replace him on the active roster.