Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood: Promoted from minors
Sherwood was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Saturday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
In 10 appearances for the Monsters, Sherwood notched three goals, one helper and 14 PIM. The 22-year-old will likely serve as an emergency depth option ahead of Saturday's matchup with Calgary, with Markus Hannikainen slotting into the lineup. The promotion for Sherwood will likely be temporary and could have more to do with getting Jakob Lilja more ice time.
