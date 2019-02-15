Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood: Promoted to majors
Sherwood was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Sherwood was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Jan. 14 after not logging any ice time in his first stint with Columbus. In addition, the Ohio native was sent down to make room for Brandon Dubinsky (lower body), who was returning to the team at the time. In a corresponding move Friday, however, the Bluejackets placed Dubinsky on injured reserve, freeing up a spot for Sherwood.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...