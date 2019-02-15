Sherwood was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Sherwood was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Jan. 14 after not logging any ice time in his first stint with Columbus. In addition, the Ohio native was sent down to make room for Brandon Dubinsky (lower body), who was returning to the team at the time. In a corresponding move Friday, however, the Bluejackets placed Dubinsky on injured reserve, freeing up a spot for Sherwood.