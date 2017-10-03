Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood: Reassigned to minors
Sherwood (ankle) was sent down to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
In order to reassign Sherwood, the Blue Jackets would have needed to clear his ankle injury per NHL rules. The center will almost certainly spend the year in the minors, but is worth keeping an eye on after he racked up 85 points in 60 games for OHL Flint last season.
