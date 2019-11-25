Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood: Resumes skating Monday
Sherwood skated for the first time Monday since suffering his oblique injury, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Sherwood is still expected to be out until at least mid-December, but getting back on the ice is certainly a step in the right direction. Even once cleared to play, the natural center is far from a lock for the lineup and likely will find himself heading back to AHL Cleveland before long.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood: Out 4-6 weeks•
-
Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood: Promoted from minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood: Makes impact to start preseason•
-
Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood: Sent to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood: Promoted to majors•
-
Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood: Bound for AHL Cleveland•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.