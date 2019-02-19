The Blue Jackets assigned to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.

Sherwood saw extensive ice time Monday against the Lightning and brought the boom to the ice, accumulating six hits in addition to his two shots on goal and a plus-1 rating. While the 22-year-old will head back could be recalled again if the team needs a physical presence, he will return to a Cleveland club with whom he's racked up 14 points over 34 games this season.