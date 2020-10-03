Sherwood signed a one-year, two-way deal worth $735,000 with Columbus on Friday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Sherwood has appeared in five NHL contests with Columbus over the last two seasons but he's still looking for his first point at the top level. The 23-year-old forward should fight for a spot with the Blue Jackets next training camp, but the two-way deal will give the team some roster flexibility.