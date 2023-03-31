Pederson (upper body) didn't return after suffering an upper-body injury in Thursday's game versus the Bruins.
Pederson drew the ire of the Bruins after hitting Patrice Bergeron up high. After serving a cross-checking penalty, Pederson dropped the gloves with Trent Frederic, who won the fight with one punch. Pederson should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Panthers.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Lane Pederson: Opens scoring•
-
Blue Jackets' Lane Pederson: Picks up assist Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Lane Pederson: Set to make Jackets debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Lane Pederson: Slated to sit Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Lane Pederson: Awaiting immigration papers•
-
Blue Jackets' Lane Pederson: Claimed by Columbus•