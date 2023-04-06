Pederson (upper body) isn't expected to return Thursday versus New Jersey.
Pederson has missed Columbus' last three games and remains day-to-day. He has three goals and six points in 27 outings this season. When Pederson is ready to return, he will likely serve on the fourth line.
