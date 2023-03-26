Pederson scored a goal on three shots in the Blue Jackets' 8-2 loss to the Canadiens on Saturday.
Pederson finished a one-timer pass from Kent Johnson to open the scoring in the contest. This goal snaps a seven-game goal drought for the Canadian forward. On the season, Pederson has three goals and six points in 25 games.
