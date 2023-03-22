Pederson notched an assist in Tuesday's 7-6 victory over the Capitals.
Pederson has two points in 12 games with the Blue Jackets this season after being picked up by the club off the waiver wire back in late January. Given his bottom-six role, Pederson shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value considering his limited offensive upside.
