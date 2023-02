Pederson will slot in the Blue Jackets' lineup Saturday, per Columbus 97.1 Radio Host Dylan Tyrer.

Pederson was claimed off waivers from Vancouver in late January and will make his debut with the team Saturday with Johnny Gaudreau (lower-body) sidelined. The 25-year-old Pederson had three points (one goal, two assists) in 11 games with the Canucks this season. He's likely to play in a bottom-six role.