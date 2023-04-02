Pederson (upper body) will not suit up Sunday against Ottawa, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Pederson has now missed two games after dropping the gloves with Boston's Trent Frederic on Thursday. His next chance to get in the lineup will be Tuesday against the Maple Leafs.
