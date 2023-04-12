Pederson (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Columbus' last two games of the 2022-23 campaign, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Pederson logged just 16 games for the Jackets this season after being claimed off waiver from Vancouver back in January. The 25-year-old center will be a restricted free agent this offseason and is unlikely to see a significant uptick in pay given his limited offensive upside.