Foudy will be promoted to Columbus' active roster and play Sunday against Carolina, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Foudy didn't play Thursday against the Stars, but he'll slot back into the lineup against the Hurricanes. The 21-year-old forward has picked up three assists through 11 games this season.
