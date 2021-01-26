Foudy was recalled from the taxi squad on Monday according to TSN's transactions list.
As expected, Foudy didn't spend long on the taxi squad. The 20-year-old forward has tallied two assists in six games this season and is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday against Florida.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Credited with assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Nets first NHL goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Joining team for postseason•
-
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: On heater when season suspended•
-
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Headed back to juniors•