Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Becomes 18th pick at draft
Foudy was drafted 18th overall by the Blue Jackets at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Foudy's draft stock shot up like a rocket over the course of the season. In September, most scouts had him tagged as a middle-round option. But he exploded in London when given a bigger role -- like 28 points in 19 games after the Knights sold off assets at the deadline. Foudy is one of the best skaters of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft class and was the best performer overall at the NHL Combine -- his athleticism is off the charts. It remains to be seen if he'll play at center or wing, but he'll be a complementary, middle-six NHLer if he can put some muscle on his 175-pound frame.
