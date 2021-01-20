Foudy posted an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

A scramble in front of Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier led to the Blue Jackets' second goal. By the end of the game, it was credited to Alexandre Texier, but a case could be made for Foudy to have his first regular-season goal to his name. Either way, the 20-year-old Foudy has two points through the first four contests of the year. The first-round pick from 2018 doesn't add much in non-scoring categories, so his value for now is limited to deep formats that emphasize scoring. Even then, it's tough to count on Foudy for much when he's in a fourth-line role.