Foudy has been hampered by a shoulder issue but was able to get onto the ice Tuesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Foudy's attendance at Tuesday's practice is certainly a good indication he won't miss any time. The 22-year-old center will need all the minutes he can get if he is going to secure a place on the Opening Night roster. Even if Foudy does make the team for Opening Night, he almost certainly will still see some time in the minors this year.