Foudy picked up a goal and an assist in OHL London's 4-0 shutout of Erie on Sunday.

Foudy is raging hot. He has eight points in his last four games and has been held off the score sheet just once in his first 14 appearances this season. Columbus's 2016 first-rounder (18th overall) is clearly over the upper-body injury he suffered in the Traverse City Prospects Tournament in September.