Foudy was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
With the Blue Jackets' season over after Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings, Foudy will help out with the farm team in Cleveland. He had four assists in 24 appearances with the big club this year.
