Foudy, who has yet to score in 28 NHL games, registered two assists during his season debut Sunday. The 22-year-old center suffered from a preseason shoulder injury and entered the Rangers matchup with just five career helpers. Foudy restrained his nerves and registered his first multi-point effort during 13:23 of ice time.