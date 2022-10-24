Foudy was credited with two assists during his season debut Sunday, helping the Blue Jackets upend the Rangers 5-1.
Foudy, who has yet to score in 28 NHL games, registered two assists during his season debut Sunday. The 22-year-old center suffered from a preseason shoulder injury and entered the Rangers matchup with just five career helpers. Foudy restrained his nerves and registered his first multi-point effort during 13:23 of ice time.
