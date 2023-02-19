Foudy scored a goal in a 4-1 win over Dallas on Saturday.

He banged in the puck after Scott Wedgewood poke-checked a driving Jack Roslovic late in the first period. It was Foudy's first regular-season goal in 63 NHL games. He scored his first career goal against the Maple Leafs on Aug. 9, 2020, during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Foudy was drafted in the first round (18th) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.