Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Headed back to juniors
Foudy was reassigned to OHL London on Friday.
In two games with the Jackets, Foudy notched one assist, three shots and three hits while averaging 14:13 of ice time. With his junior team playing games Friday and Saturday, it's possible Columbus recalls the youngster ahead of Sunday's clash with the Devils. In the meantime. Jacob Lilja was brought up from AHL Cleveland in a corresponding roster move.
