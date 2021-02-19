site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Headed to AHL affiliate
Foudy was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.
Foudy hasn't drawn into an
Foudy hasn't drawn into an NHL contest since Feb. 7, so he'll head to the minors to get some playing time. The 21-year-old rookie has picked up three helpers through 12 games with the Blue Jackets this campaign.
