Foudy wasn't in the lineup for Friday's loss to the Islanders.
Despite the Blue Jackets' extensive injury list, Foudy has still been a healthy scratch for two of the last three games. The 22-year-old has failed to score a point in seven straight games with a minus-5 rating when he has suited up, so Foudy slipping down the depth chart isn't a big surprise.
