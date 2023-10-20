The Blue Jackets have designated Foudy a non-roster player and placed him on waivers Friday and will assign him to AHL Cleveland should no team claim him, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Foudy has been a healthy scratch in two of three games this season, playing only 7:56 with no stats against the Rangers on Saturday.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Opens scoring Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Tickles twine again Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Lights lamp in third period•
-
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: First regular-season NHL goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Point drought continues•