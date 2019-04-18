Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Joins AHL ranks
Foudy was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
The Blue Jackets selected Foudy with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He ascends from OHL London -- where he compiled 123 points (69 goals, 54 assists) in 127 games -- to help the Monsters make a run at the Calder Cup. As with most first-round picks, Foudy is worth keeping tabs on a potential dynasty stash for fantasy pools.
