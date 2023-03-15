Foudy scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

Foudy's four goals this season have all come in the last 11 contests, and he's added an assist in that span. The 23-year-old put the Blue Jackets ahead 5-3 in the third period, but they'd need overtime to get the win. Foudy is up to eight points, 44 shots on net, 47 hits and a minus-16 rating through 46 outings overall.