Foudy (upper body) was loaned to OHL London on Monday.

Foudy was injured in the Blue Jackets' prospect tournament, delaying the start of his season. He'll return to OHL London where he notched 36 goals and 68 points in 62 games last season. There's a chance that the 19-year-old forward could see a late-season call-up to Columbus.

More News
Our Latest Stories