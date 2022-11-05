Foudy earned an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Foudy has three assists through four games this season, making him a sneaky source of production. Granted, it's a very small sample size and he's on the fourth line, but don't forget that Foudy was the 18th overall pick from the 2018 draft. The 22-year-old could carve out a larger role as the season progresses.