Foudy was recalled from OHL London on Sunday and will make his NHL debut Monday against Tampa Bay.

It's not often a player jumps directly from junior hockey to the NHL in-season like this, but there's plenty to be excited about with Foudy. Drafted 18th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, the 20-year-old forward has 20 goals and 43 points in 32 OHL games this season. Columbus currently has six skaters on injured reserve -- including four forwards -- so Foudy will make his NHL debut Monday against the Lightning.