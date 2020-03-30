Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: On heater when season suspended
Foudy was on an 18-game point streak for London when the OHL season was suspended, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
The 18th overall pick in the 2018 draft was having the breakout campaign in junior the Jackets were hoping for, and Foudy had racked up 28 goals and 68 points through only 45 games when hockey was put on pause. After already getting a cup of coffee in the NHL on an emergency recall this season, expect the 20-year-old to push for a spot in Columbus next season.
