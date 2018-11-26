Foudy scored twice and added an assist to lead OHL London to a 4-2 win over Windsor on Sunday.

Foudy has now tallied at least one point in each of his last seven contests. For the season, Columbus's 2018 first-round pick now has 12 goals and 21 points in 20 games for the Knights. The recent additions of Evan Bouchard (EDM) and Alex Formenton (OTT) from the NHL ranks have greatly bolstered London's offensive depth and Foudy's scoring output should continue to increase the rest of the way.