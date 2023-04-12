Foudy scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers in overtime.
Foudy started the scoring midway through the first period, charging into the slot to put a rebound past Carter Hart. It's Foudy's first goal since March 24 and his fourth point in 10 games. The 23-year-old winger has seven goals and 14 points in 60 games this season while playing a middle-six role in Columbus.
