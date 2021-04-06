site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Playing against Tampa Bay
Foudy will be added to Columbus' active roster and play Tuesday against the Lightning, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Foudy is expected to skate on the Blue Jackets' third line Tuesday. He's picked up three helpers through 16 games this season.
